RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $252.41 million and $2.88 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00098139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.