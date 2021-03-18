RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 647,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 649,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

