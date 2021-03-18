Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Financial Comparison

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Redwood Trust pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.93 $169.18 million $1.58 6.79 Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.60 $23.68 million $1.06 9.55

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -91.29% 3.26% 0.29% Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwood Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Multifamily Investments segment invests in securities collateralized by multifamily mortgage loans, as well as in multifamily mortgages and related assets. The Third-Party Residential Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in Freddie Mac SLST securitizations; and offers servicer advance and other residential credit investment services. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

