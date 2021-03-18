Reed David Sells 28,033 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reed David also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 8,294,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,649. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.