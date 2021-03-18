Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 6.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,437,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,560,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.