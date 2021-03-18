Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 6.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,437,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,560,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reed’s by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

