Reef Reaches Market Cap of $447.39 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $447.39 million and $121.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.86 or 0.00626264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.