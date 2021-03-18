Refereum Price Up 155.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 155.3% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $85.19 million and $52.37 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

