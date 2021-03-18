Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.29.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

