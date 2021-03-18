Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.60

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $156.23, with a volume of 382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

