Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $489.05 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $424.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

