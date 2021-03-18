Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Down 7%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 2,804,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,641,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

