Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

