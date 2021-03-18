Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

