Relx’s (REL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

LON:REL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,772.50 ($23.16). 1,019,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,427 ($18.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

