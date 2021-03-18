Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 176,800 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 445.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,585. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

