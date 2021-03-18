Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 191,900 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Under Armour worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

