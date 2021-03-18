Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 227,300 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

