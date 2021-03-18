Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -266.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

