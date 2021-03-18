Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.55% of Lannett worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lannett by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lannett by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.