Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 521,294 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 521,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.