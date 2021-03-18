Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $693.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.