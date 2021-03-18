Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.63% of Green Plains worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $944.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

