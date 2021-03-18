Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.