Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Sykes Enterprises worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYKE opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

