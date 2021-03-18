Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 611,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.