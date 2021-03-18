Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 201.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.