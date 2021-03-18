Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.02% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.