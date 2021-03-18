Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of James River Group worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in James River Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,086,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in James River Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

JRVR stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

