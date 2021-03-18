Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.44 Million Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of Golden Ocean Group worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.