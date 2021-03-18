Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.58% of Western New England Bancorp worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

