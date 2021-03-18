Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 487.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of GoPro worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GoPro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GoPro by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $1,741,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.