Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,838 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 112,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

