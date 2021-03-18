Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.44% of NVE worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

