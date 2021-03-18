Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Tilly’s worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

