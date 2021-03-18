Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Tribune Publishing worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

TPCO stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $634.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

