Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Blue Bird worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 561.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

