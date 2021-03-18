Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $11.71 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,463,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after buying an additional 1,603,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 1,610,895 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.