Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,667 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Endava worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

DAVA opened at $87.57 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

