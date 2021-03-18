Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,604,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,824. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

