Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.36% of Regional Management worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 416.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 499.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

