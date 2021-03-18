Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 80,100 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Atkore International Group worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

