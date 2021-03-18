Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 85,064 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

