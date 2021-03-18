Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 952,900 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 490.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Infinera worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Insiders have sold 483,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,901 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.