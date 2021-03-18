Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 392,754 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 392,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

