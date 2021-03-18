Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEA opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.54 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

