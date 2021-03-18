Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 192,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 840,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

