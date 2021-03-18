Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

