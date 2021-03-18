Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Universal Technical Institute worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

