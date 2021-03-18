Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,299 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.97% of Tejon Ranch worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TRC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $462.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

