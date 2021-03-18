Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Willis Lease Finance worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $36,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,258 shares of company stock worth $186,484. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

